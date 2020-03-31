Little Rock couple creates vision of 'Xanadu'-inspired roller rink in garage

The interior of the garage turned into a roller rink by Ashley and Mac Murphy of Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ashley Murphy)

Mac and Ashley Murphy decided to put some of their free time to good use — clean out the garage.

As they finished, they stared at the empty space and had a vision right out of Xanadu — the 1980 roller disco movie starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.

"The kids sometimes rollerblade in the house," says Mac Murphy of their children Maddox, 13, and Phoenix, 7.

"So we turned the garage into a skating rink for the kids," he says.

How did they do it?

"Phoenix has a Frozen karaoke machine with a cool disco light on top," Murphy says. "I taped it to the garage door opener upside down and turned it on."

Phoenix Murphy, 7, sits on the garage floor of her Little Rock home getting ready to skate in the improvised roller rink created by her parents, Mac and Ashley Murphy. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ashley Murphy)

With an assortment of music via Bluetooth, the rink was in business.

"I told the kids Ashley and I are the best parents ever," he said, laughing.

"Phoenix likes the little girl pop songs, she and Maddox also like the weird songs from the Minecraft video game."

So far, both children love it, Murphy says.

"We'll keep it open, nightly, as long as the customers are interested."