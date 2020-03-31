Missouri waives fishing permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation is temporarily waiving permit requirements for fishing and daily trout tags for Missouri residents and nonresidents through April 15.

The waiver began Friday.

All season dates, methods and limits continue to apply and be will be enforced.

"The current public health emergency has many people looking for safe ways to get outside in nature," said Sara Parker Pauley, department director. "Missouri's rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations.

"Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time."

Pauley added it's still critical for everyone to heed all recommendations for handwashing, social distancing and other public health measures while fishing and during other outdoor activities.

