National forests close recreation areas, campgrounds

The Little Missouri River flows past the Albert Pike area of the Ouachita National Forest - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

Officials of Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National forests have closed some recreation areas and campgrounds in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

Some campgrounds and cabins have not opened for the season and will remain shut down. Dispersed camping is still available in both forests. In the Ouachita National Forest, all restrooms are shut down.

For a list of closings, more information and updates, visit the websites of the Ouachita National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/.

Updates can also be found at the Ouachita National Forest Facebook site at www.facebook.com/ouachitanf and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at www.facebook.com/ozarkstfrancis/.

The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National forests continue to monitor the covid-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and reservation policies through www.recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email or cellphone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. Visitors will receive a full refund for their reservation.

By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public.

Sports on 03/31/2020