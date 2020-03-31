North Little Rock's Old Mill shut 'until further notice' over virus concerns

The Old Mill in North Little Rock has been closed "until further notice" in a bid to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

"With the significant number of visitors, it is too difficult to keep the park sanitized, especially in this peak season," a post Tuesday evening on the Old Mill's Facebook page reads. "We hate to have to close the park when it is at its peak, but we need to follow the guidance we are getting from State government."

The post said the attraction would not open again "until given the all clear."

The Old Mill, at Lakeshore Drive and Fairway Avenue, is a replica of an 1800s water-powered grist mill that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. It is most recognized for appearing in the Oscar-winning, 1939 film Gone With The Wind briefly during the movie's opening credits. With its numerous gardens, it has long since become a popular tourist attraction and a favored spot for photos.

It is normally open from dawn to dusk, and admission is free.