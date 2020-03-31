NWA outdoor briefs

Lakes open for fishing

All Arkansas Game and Fish Commission accesses are open, including Bob Kidd, Hindsville, Elmdale and Crystal lakes.

These areas are open to fishing via bank or boat, according to the commission.

Also open are lakes Atalanta, Wedington, Murphy Park, Swepco, Siloam Springs, Lincoln, Beaver, Fort Smith and Springdale. Lee Creek is also open.

New date for bike fest

Bentonville Bike Fest has been rescheduled from May 1-3 to Aug. 7-9 because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers made the decision after consulting with cycling and health professionals.

All purchased tickets will be good on the new dates. For more information visit www.bentonvillebikefest.com.

Corps seeks park attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2020 visitor season.

Positions available include fee attendants, cleaning attendants, and a combination of both fee and cleaning attendants. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day users who visit Beaver Lake.

For details contact Landon Thurman, chief ranger, landon.g.thurman@usace.army.mil or 501-340-1706.

Society seeks photo entries

Bella Vista Bluebird Society is hosting a photo contest to mark the group's 40th anniversary.

It is open to all photographers, not just society members. Contestants may submit up to four photos, including two color and two black and white. Photos must show a bluebird, but other species may be in the picture.

First prize is a $50 Bluebird Shed gift card; second is a $25 gift card; and third is a hat or shirt from the bluebird society. Entry deadline is Sept. 14 to give photographers plenty of time to shoot photos. Entry information is on the society website, bvbluebirds.com.

