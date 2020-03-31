Rizzo: Quick, crazy season when it starts

Anthony Rizzo wants a different style of baseball when the sport resumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When it gets all going, I'm sure you're going to see a lot of crazy ideas thrown out there," Rizzo said Monday on the Kap & Co. radio show. "But I don't think anything is crazy at this point when it comes to starting back up and scheduling, traveling.

"Whatever we can do to bring the best entertainment and a different kind of spark that baseball brings."

Rizzo wants to make baseball "as exciting as we can," adding that if play resumes in 2020, "it's going to be a sprint."

He said players want to play as many games as possible, even if it means playing doubleheaders.

"If it's a short season, we can make it exciting from the get-go," Rizzo said. "That would be really good for the game and good entertainment for everyone.

"It's going to be a quick season. ... By the looks of everything, we're going to be bunkered down for a little bit."

Rizzo has been at the forefront of raising money and awareness for hospital workers who are "making the ultimate sacrifice" for coronavirus patients.

"In these times, it's really helping out everyone," Rizzo said. "Reaching out to your friend that maybe is single and alone right now. Checking in because the mental battle that's about to take place is going to be real for a lot of people."

He has remained in contact with his Cubs teammates through text messages and admitted he got "numb chills" watching the Indians' Rajai Davis hit the tying home run in a replay of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Rizzo plans to watch every game from the 2016 playoffs soon but said everyone should "reinvest in yourself right now."

"Whatever it is around the house you like to do, do it," he said. "Whatever it is -- you like to read, watch TV shows, do it. Do it all. Invest in yourself and your mental health.

"When we do get back going, the world is going to be spinning a little faster and people are going to get going, moving a little faster to catch up."

