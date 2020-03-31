Sherwood mayor orders city playgrounds, basketball courts closed

A city of Sherwood flag is shown in this 2020 file photo.

Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young ordered the closing of all city playgrounds and outdoor basketball courts Tuesday to enforce Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s directives for social distancing.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice. All indoor facilities are closed to the public under a March 19 mayoral directive.

Trails and open spaces will remain open.

“While we know that outdoor parks are essential for our physical health, we also know that an influx to our playgrounds makes social distancing difficult to maintain," Young said in a statement. "Please help reduce the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing.

"The trails and open spaces will remain open as long as we all do our part to distance from one another."