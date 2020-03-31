The Nation in Brief

A Phoenix police officer connects crime scene tape Monday near the house where three other officers were shot, one fatally. (AP/Matt York)

Phoenix officer killed; 2 others shot

PHOENIX -- Authorities said a 22-year-old man fatally shot a Phoenix police commander and wounded two other officers as they tried to remove him from a home after his roommates complained he was acting erratically.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, 56, a 31-year police veteran who was set to retire in the fall, and the two other officers were shot Sunday night as they walked up stairs in the house after Jacob Emry Mcilveen refused to leave, said Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Mcilveen remained in the home several hours after the injured officers were removed. He eventually walked out of the home armed with a handgun and was killed by police.

Officer Marissa Dowhan, a three-year police veteran, and Officer Alicia Hubert, who has nearly two years of service, are expected to survive their gunshot wounds, officials said.

It's unclear what erratic behavior was displaying that prompted Mcilveen's roommates to kick him out.

Fortune said there initially was no indication that things would turn bad. Mcilveen remained calm and cooperative as officers helped Mcilveen carry his belongings out of the home.

But then Mcilveen stopped cooperating as he slammed the door to the house and left the officers outside.

Carnicle and the two other officers then entered the house and were climbing the stairs when Mcilveen left an upstairs room and opened fire.

Texas blocked from banning abortions

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge ordered Texas to temporarily stop enforcing its ban on abortions, which state leaders had declared medically unnecessary procedures that wasted scarce medical resources needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas's Republican governor and attorney general last week threatened doctors with steep fines and jail time for performing even medication abortions that don't require the use of personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks and sterile gloves and gowns. Only abortions needed to save the life of the mother were allowed under the governor's order.

"The executive order, as written, does not exceed the governor's power to deal with the emergency," U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled Monday. "But the attorney general's interpretation of that order constitutes the threat of criminal penalties against those whose interpretations differs."

"Before fetal viability outside the womb, a state has no interest sufficient to justify an outright ban on abortions," Yeakel said.

The temporary restraining order is in effect until April 13, the same day the Austin judge has set a hearing for further discussion of the matter.

The order was issued shortly after 16 states, led by Louisiana, filed papers supporting Texas's bid to block abortions as a waste of scarce resources and a threat to public health during the covid-19 epidemic.

The Texas attorney general's office had no immediate comment on the order.

Lawmaker resigns for White House post

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., resigned his congressional seat effective Monday afternoon as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff.

Meadows will officially take over the White House post today.

Even while he held his House seat over the past several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.

Meadows is Trump's fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who had served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.

Suits against Boy Scout councils halted

DOVER, Del. -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has granted a request by the Boy Scouts of America to halt lawsuits against local Scout councils as the organization works on its bankruptcy plan to set up a compensation fund for thousands of men who were molested as boys by Scout leaders.

The judge on Monday approved a proposed consent order that had been agreed to by the Boy Scouts and official bankruptcy committees representing abuse survivors and other unsecured creditors.

The Boy Scouts initially sought to halt all litigation against local councils for six months from the date of its Feb. 18 bankruptcy filing. The agreement forged with the creditors committees calls for the lawsuits to be put on hold through May 18, with the possibility of an extension.

The judge noted that the Boy Scouts and local councils also are covered under a single excess insurance policy, and that the organization has played a key role in defending lawsuits by abuse survivors. The insurance policy in question once had a $25 million limit but now stands at about $18 million because of previous settlements.

The Scouts sought bankruptcy protection with a plan to set up a victims' compensation fund for the more than 12,000 boys who were been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers.

Photo by AP

A groundskeeper carefully avoids the parking meters as he cuts the lawn outside the William J. “Billy” McCoy Building in downtown Jackson, Miss., Monday. Despite the threat of contracting coronavirus, many outdoor businesses continue with their daily routines of lawn care, roofing, outdoor painting and building maintenance. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

