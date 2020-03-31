UA Little Rock joins roster of schools shutting dorms

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will close its campus housing April 6 to all except those with a demonstrated need.

Exceptions include "reasons of personal safety, Internet access, lack of alternative housing, academic distress and other legitimate reasons," according to the university's announcement.

UALR, which has nearly 9,000 students, is primarily a nonresidential campus. The school began the spring semester with 886 on-campus residents. Officials expect to receive exemption requests from about 165 people, said Angelita Faller, a university spokeswoman.

The university hasn't decided whether to refund housing and meal plan payments already made by students. It awaits instructions from either the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees or the University of Arkansas System office, said W. Cody Decker, vice chancellor for student affairs and chief data officer.

The dorm closure follows decisions made by several other universities in the state, which are primarily residential campuses, to also vacate students from campus housing.

