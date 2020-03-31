UCA summer classes to be online-only

FILE - The campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. is shown Monday, Oct. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Summer courses will be online-only at the University of Central Arkansas, said Houston Davis, the school's president, in a campus message this afternoon.

The Conway campus begins summer courses on May 11, according to its academic calendar.

Davis referred to projections about the covid-19 outbreak in Arkansas, specifically remarks made last week by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that it will likely be 8 to 12 weeks before the outbreak peaks in the state.

"In response to this and the continued need to practice social distancing, all of our summer school courses will move to online-only academic instruction," Davis said.

The university has yet to decide on any fee changes but "is exploring options for adjusting fees for summer 2020 classes," Davis said.