WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor, state health officials to give virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses possible actions he may take to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Nate Smith, state Health Department secretary (left) waits to speak. More photos at arkansasonline.com/328covidupdate/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqjcZQwx8aQ]
