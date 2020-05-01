2020 big names Arkansas a finalist

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Eric Musselman speaks at a press conference after his introduction as the new head coach of men's basketball at the University of Arkansas by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek Monday, April 8, 2019 in Bud Walton Arena on the campus in Fayetteville. During the previous four seasons, Musselman coached the University of Nevada in Reno to a 110-34 record.

Arkansas is one of six finalists in the recruitment of center Frank Anselem from the class of 2020.

Anselem, 6-10, 200 pounds, of Windsor (Calif.) Prolific Prep announced on Twitter that Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Western Kentucky as the remaining schools in which he is interested.

He completed a virtual tour with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and assistant Clay Moser on Friday.

Anselem reclassified as a high school senior this year. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 center in the nation and No. 4 recruit in California in the 2021 class before he reclassified.

He had previously named Alabama, LSU and Georgia as his finalists in mid-April.