21-year-old fatally shot in Conway, police say

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Conway, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rock Creek Apartments, close to Second Street, according to a Facebook post from the department, and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The apartments are about half a mile away from Conway's downtown.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The identity of the man was not included in the Facebook post, and a call to the department spokesperson was not immediately returned Friday morning.