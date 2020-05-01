21-year-old fatally shot in Conway, police say

FILE — A Conway Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Conway, police said.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rock Creek Apartments, close to Second Street, according to a Facebook post from the department, and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The apartments are about half a mile away from Conway's downtown.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The identity of the man was not included in the Facebook post, and a call to the department spokesperson was not immediately returned Friday morning.
