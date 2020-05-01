Child, 4, dies in Hope house fire, authorities say

A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A Hope 4-year-old died Wednesday in house fire, authorities said.

Firefighters and police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a house fire at 821 West Seventh St., according to a news release.

They found the home “engulfed in flames,” according to the release, and firefighters later recovered the body of 4-year-old Cameron Loudermill.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the release, but police do not suspect foul play.