Child, 4, dies in Hope house fire, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:38 a.m.
A Hope 4-year-old died Wednesday in house fire, authorities said.

Firefighters and police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a house fire at 821 West Seventh St., according to a news release.

They found the home “engulfed in flames,” according to the release, and firefighters later recovered the body of 4-year-old Cameron Loudermill.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the release, but police do not suspect foul play.

