Arquettes plan to start production of new film in Trumann

by Sean Clancy | Today at 11:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Christina and David Arquette talk about the National Day of Empathy rally on the steps of the state capitol in Little Rock on March 5, 2019. The Arquettes plan to begin filming their latest movie in Trumann in June.

David Arquette and his wife, Hope native Christina McLarty Arquette, are planning to start production on their new film in Arkansas in June, according to a report by online news site Deadline Hollywood.

While many Hollywood productions are shuttered due to covid-19 precautions, the couple, along with partners HCT.media, have converted a former factory in Trumann to film Ghosts of the Ozarks, Deadline reports.

“It’s such a vast amount of space, we can build it so everyone can social distance,” Christina McLarty Arquette told the website.

The Arquettes say the crew and cast, which includes Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?), will be tested and their temperatures taken regularly, Deadline reports. They will also be placed in quarantine before filming starts.

“We have everything in line," David Arquette said. "We have the ability to be able to still produce things with a reasonable expectation of social distancing, take everybody’s temperature, and we have flexibility with quarantining people before they get there.”

The film was written by Tara Perry and Bald Knob native Jordan Wayne Long of HCT.media. It will be directed by Long and Matt Glass and tells the story of a young doctor who travels to a remote Ozarks utopia in 1866.

