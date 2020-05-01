At The Post

DAY 55 of 57

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $8,177,945

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $27,855

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $8,150,090

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

THURSDAY'S STARS

The top three riders in Oaklawn's jockey standings all won multiple races Thursday, with leader Ricardo Santana winning three times, while Martin Garcia and Joe Talamo won twice apiece.

Santana's victories all came in races covering 6 furlongs. His first victory came in the second race aboard My Boy Lollipop ($6.20, $3.20, $2.60), winning in a time of 1:11.16. Santana followed that up in the third race with Swiss Minister ($18.60, $6.40, $6.20) in a time of 1:10.30, then won the sixth race aboard Lionite ($19.00, $9.40, $6.40) in a time of 1:10.06.

Garcia broke up Santana's winning streak with victories in the fourth race aboard Cherokee Maiden ($5.00, $2.80, $2.40) and in the fifth race with Frost Or Frippery ($6.80, $3.20, $2.40). Both races covered 1 1/16 miles, with Cherokee Maiden winning in 1:44.89 and Frost Or Frippery coming in at 1:43.86.

Talamo won the seventh race aboard The Great Dansky ($5.80, $3.60, $3.00), covering 1 mile in 1:36.59, and the eighth race at 6 furlongs aboard Blamed ($8.20, $4.60, $2.60) with a time of 1:10.81.

Santana now has 57 victories in 290 starts for the meeting, which is four victories ahead of Garcia and five more than Talamo. David Cohen (44 victories) and Orlando Mojica (36 victories) round out the top five in the jockey standings.

FINAL FURLONGS

Oaklawn Mile winner Tom's d'Etat is scheduled to work this morning, according to Chelsey Coady, who has been overseeing the millionaire's training for more than a month for trainer Al Stall. The Grade I winner's move to Churchill Downs -- Stall's base after the Fair Grounds meeting -- has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stall said the year-end goal for Tom's d'Etat is the Grade I, $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. Coady, also a trainer, has been regularly galloping Tom's d'Etat since his arrival in Hot Springs late last month and saddled him for his victory in the Oaklawn Mile on April 11. ... Apprentice jockey Chel-c Bailey said Thursday that she doesn't know where she'll ride after the Oaklawn meeting ends because of racing's uncertain landscape. Bailey has three career victories, all at the meet.

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 05/01/2020