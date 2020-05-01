Brazil worries neighbors as virus continues to spread

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The person died of covid-19. (AP / Andre Penner )

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Brazil's virtually uncontrolled surge of covid-19 cases is spawning fear that construction workers, truck drivers and tourists from Latin America's biggest nation will spread the disease to neighboring countries that are doing a better job of controlling the coronavirus.

Brazil, a continent-sized country that shares borders with nearly every other nation in South America, has reported more than 80,000 cases and more than 5,500 deaths as of Thursday, according to government figures and a tally by Johns Hopkins University -- far more than any of its neighbors. The true number of deaths and infections is believed to be much higher because of limited testing.

The country's borders remain open, there are virtually no quarantines or curfews and President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the seriousness of the disease.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The country of 211 million people surpassed China -- where the virus began -- in the official number of covid-19 deaths this week, prompting Bolsonaro to say: "So what?"

"I am sorry," the president told journalists. "What do you want me to do?"

In Paraguay, soldiers enforcing anti-virus measures have dug a shallow trench alongside the first 800 feet of the main road entering the city of Pedro Juan Caballero from the neighboring Brazilian city of Punta Pora, to prevent people from walking along the road from Brazil and disappearing into the surrounding city.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL-0v2LUGgs]

Paraguay has fewer than 250 confirmed coronavirus cases and its borders have been closed since March 24, with enforcement particularly focused on the largely open frontier with Brazil.

Argentine officials say they are particularly worried about truck traffic from Brazil, their top trading partner. In provinces bordering Brazil, Argentina is working to set up secure corridors where Brazilian drivers can access bathrooms, get food and unload products without ever coming into contact with Argentines.

Argentina has about 4,200 cases and more than 200 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

Even officials in the United States, which has registered more than 1 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths, have expressed concern about Brazil.

Florida, which has a large population of people of Brazilian heritage, could face a threat of air travelers from Brazil carrying the coronavirus to the state, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

The governor said Trump's ban of flights from China helped control the virus in the western U.S. Trump asked him if that meant "cutting off Brazil."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/51brazil/]

DeSantis replied that one possibility was "not to necessarily cut them off" but to require airlines to test passengers before they board planes bound for Florida.

Information for this article was contributed by Almudena Calatrava, Michael Weissenstein, Jorge Rueda, Alan Clendenning, Cesar Garcia, Paola Flores and Guillermo Garat of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/01/2020