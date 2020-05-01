Coach, life-saving wife return to Russellville

Mark Downey is a respected, successful basketball coach, and his return to Arkansas Tech University as head coach is a pretty big deal.

He led the Wonder Boys to the NCAA Division II Tournament twice when he coached there from 2006-10.

His final season with the Wonder Boys was one of the most successful in school history.

Downey led them to 25 consecutive victories to open the season, and they were ranked No. 1 in the nation for three weeks, the first top rating for the Wonder Boys.

Downey was and is a workaholic, and some wonder how he ever found the time to have a social life. But it was at Tech where he met his wife, Ericka, and the couple have two children.Wherever her husband coaches, she is always the No. 1 cheerleader.

They had made a few moves as her husband tested Division I basketball, but when he was not offered the opportunity to be a head coach, he returned to Division II at Northeastern (Okla.) State.

At every stop, especially Northeastern State, she used social media and an outgoing personality to get fans involved in the games.

A native of Ratcliff in Arkansas, she always has been in the role of support, until two years ago when she made national news.

At the time, not many people knew Billy Gillispie was in dire need of a kidney. The bad kidney and high blood pressure were two reasons he left Texas Tech as its head basketball coach.

Gillispie had been a coaching star on the rise from his days at Texas A&M to Kentucky, where the intense pressure got to him. After he was stopped for drinking and driving, and also missed the NCAA Tournament during his second season at the school, he and Kentucky decided it was best to part ways.

He got in his pickup truck and drove to Lubbock, Texas.

After lawsuits with Kentucky, Gillispie settled for $2.96 million, although he was owed more than that on his contract.

Then the physical problems began.

The more he hurt, the tougher Gillispie was on his players. He once was reprimanded for practicing more than the 20 hours that were allowed per week by the NCAA.

He finally resigned from Texas Tech, citing health reasons.

Three years later, he was the head coach at Ranger Junior College in Texas. The drive was still there, but no so much the anger problems. Soon he would learn he was in critical need of a kidney.

A few hundred miles north in Oklahoma, Ericka asked her husband how he would feel if she donated one of her kidneys to Gillispie.

She had never met Gillispie. Mark Downey had met him only at a clinic.

Gillispie's group of friends was always tight, including Kansas Coach Bill Self.

Phone calls were made.

At the Final Four in 2018, Ericka Downey and Gillispie met for the first time.

Tests were run, and less than a month later they met again at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The procedure was performed successfully.

In the world of coaching, Ericka became known as an angel.

Gillispie returned to Ranger and coached one more season. With his health on the rebound, he accepted the head coaching job at Division I Tarleton State on March 31 of this year.

Mark and Ericka are moving, too. They are going home to Russellville, just 47 miles from Ratcliff. It is where it all started for the great couple.

And if Arkansas Tech every plays Tarleton State, Ericka will be the one pulling for the Wonder Boys. But she will have a smile for Gillispie, whose life she saved.

Sports on 05/01/2020