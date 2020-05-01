Conway police arrest 2 suspects in fatal shooting

Conway police arrested two people Friday in connection with a Thursday morning fatal shooting.
Police said investigators learned that two people — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, whom police identified as Ezekiel Taylor — lured Jason Sims, 20, to an area, and that the encounter ended with Sims being shot.
Police received a call Thursday morning about shots fired near the Rock Creek Apartment complex, close to Second Street, about half a mile from Conway’s downtown. They later found Sims suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.
The teenagers face several charges, including capital murder, in Sims' death.
The 17-year-old, whose name was not released late Friday, is expected to be tried as an adult, according to Conway police on the Police Department’s Facebook page.