Deal lets Sanders maintain delegates

WASHINGTON -- Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has agreed to let former primary rival Bernie Sanders keep hundreds of delegates he would otherwise forfeit by dropping out of the presidential race in a deal designed to avoid the bitter feelings that marred the party in 2016 and helped lead to Hillary Clinton's defeat.

Under party rules, Sanders should lose about one-third of the delegates he's won in primaries and caucuses as the process moves ahead and states select the people who will attend the Democratic National Convention. The rules say those delegates should be Biden supporters, as he is the only candidate still actively seeking the party's nomination.

But in a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the Biden campaign says it will work with Sanders and state parties to fill those positions with Sanders supporters. The joint memo from the Biden and Sanders campaigns was being sent to state Democratic parties Thursday.

"We must defeat Donald Trump this fall, and we believe that this agreement will help bring the party together to get Trump out of the White House and not only rebuild America, but transform it," the two campaigns said in a joint statement.

While Biden has yet to formally win the 1,991 delegates needed to claim the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the convention, he is the Democrats' presumptive nominee.

The deal, however, is a major step in the two camps avoiding the acrimony between the Democratic establishment and progressive insurgents that marked Sanders' 2016 primary fight with Clinton, the eventual nominee. In that campaign, Clinton and Sanders battled for delegates until the end of the primary calendar and then jousted over the party platform and rules well into the summer.

Biden and his advisers have been intent on avoiding a repeat of the disunity that left Clinton unable to attract some Sanders supporters in a fall campaign that Clinton ultimately lost. Sanders, likewise, has pledged since he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden weeks ago to do everything he can to help Biden defeat Trump in November.

Democratic candidates win convention delegates based on their share of the vote in the party's primaries and caucuses. Nearly two-thirds of delegates are won based on results in individual congressional districts, and they stay with the candidates all the way to the convention.

It's the other third of delegates -- won based on statewide results -- that are at issue. To keep these delegates, candidates must still be running for president when the people who will serve as convention delegates are selected, usually at state party conventions, according to the party's delegate selection rules.

The delegate agreement says Sanders would get to keep a little more than 300 delegates that, under party rules, he sacrificed when he suspended his campaign. Officially, they would remain Biden's delegates, but Sanders' supporters would get to fill those seats. Both the Biden and Sanders campaigns will have the authority to approve or reject the people who want to fill those delegate slots.

Sanders delegates would get seats on key convention committees that will enforce convention rules and draft the party's platform.

Separately, Biden aides remain in negotiations with Sanders and grassroots progressive groups over a range of policy matters. However, Biden has made clear that he won't move all the way to Sanders' position on single-payer "Medicare for All" health insurance.

