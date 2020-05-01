Fed expands business lending plan

FILE - This Dec. 24, 2018, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building during a partial government shutdown in Washington. The Federal Reserve said Thursday, April 23, 2020, that it will provide monthly reports on several of its economic rescue programs supported by the $2 trillion rescue program passed by Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it was expanding a major lending program to provide support for businesses struggling to cope with the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said that it was expanding the scope and eligibility of its Main Street Lending Program which is designed to provide up to $600 billion in loans to small and mid-size businesses that have been harmed by the pandemic and the efforts to contain it.

The Fed said it was allowing businesses with up to 15,000 employees and $5 billion in annual revenues to qualify for loans. That is up from earlier limit of 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenue.

The minimum loan size is being reduced to $500,000, down from an original minimum loan size of $1 million.

This support program, one of many the Fed has unveiled over the past two months, is designed to provide businesses with loans of up to four years from banks at below-market interest rates. Unlike a separate program being run by the Small Business Administration, the loans from the Fed must be repaid but payments can be deferred for one year.

The government has faced intense lobbying from industries hoping to get loans, which is a joint operation involving the Fed and the Treasury Department, which will provide money from the $2 trillion rescue program to cover loan losses the Fed might incur.

A comment period following publication of the program's initial terms on April 9 yielded more than 2,200 letters from individuals, businesses and nonprofits, the Fed said.

The Fed did not provide details on what the expansion will mean in terms of what types of companies may now qualify for the loans. The oil industry has been particularly active in trying to get support from the government's loan programs.

The Fed's Main Street Lending Program will be covered by requirements that the Fed disclose the companies getting the loans and the amounts involved on a monthly basis.

Those requirements were included by Congress in an effort to prevent the kinds of criticism generated by the 2008 financial crisis where big financial institutions got billions of dollars in support while individual Americans were losing their jobs and homes.

The breadth of the package is in keeping with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's intent to assure credit support is extended to small businesses critical to U.S. employment, which is being savaged by the lockdown with more than 30 million people claiming unemployment benefits in the past six weeks.

Powell "has been in Washington a long time. He understands that the Federal Reserve lost some political capital in 2008 and 2009 as it was seen helping Wall Street and not Main Street," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Standish Mellon Asset Management in Boston. "He is not going to make that same mistake."

The Fed specified that participants in the three Main Street facilities must "make commercially reasonable efforts to maintain its payroll and retain its employees." The language makes it such that companies don't have to keep a certain amount of employees on their payrolls, as they do in the Paycheck Protection Program, in order to borrow.

The Fed said firewalls will be observed between the lending programs and its supervisory staff. That's because the Fed has an inherent conflict in this and other bank lending programs: It is a regulator that routinely scrutinizes how banks categorize loans in terms of performance and yet now it is becoming a stakeholder in a large-scale loan program.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week he's considering an additional lending facility for troubled U.S. energy companies. The adjustments to the Main Street program announced Thursday might encompass some of those firms. The central bank's reading of its emergency lending authority has been that it doesn't permit the central bank to set up a facility to support a specific industry.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is "encouraged to see the Fed taking these steps," according to an emailed statement from his office. "Without providing this critical lifeline, the U.S. risks bankrupting a vast majority of its roughly 9,000 energy producers, adding hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers to the unprecedented number of Americans who have already lost their jobs as a result of this crisis."

The central bank has announced nine emergency loan programs to help keep credit flowing during the pandemic, of which four are now up and running. Once the Main Street program is operational, policy makers will be monitoring demand carefully.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Craig Torres, Catarina Saraiva and Matthew Boesler of Bloomberg News.

