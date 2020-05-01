FRIDAY, MAY 1: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus in Arkansas:

• Arkansas has confirmed 3,281 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also reported 61 total deaths and 1,339 people recovered.

• Restaurants can open for dine-in service May 11 if they limit seating, space tables 10 feet apart and require customers and staff to wear masks, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday.

• Arkansans are allowed to camp at state parks in self-contained recreational vehicles starting May 1. Parks are scheduled to reopen restaurants, museums, visitor centers, golf pro shops and marinas with limited capacity on May 15, the governor announced Tuesday.

• Little Rock will open a new covid-19 testing site in southwest Little Rock, distribute masks to people who live south of Interstate 630, and begin accepting applications for a small-business loan program over the next few days. These moves are an effort to help the city’s minority-group communities during the pandemic, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Wednesday.

• Gyms are set to reopen with limited capacity May 4, the governor announced Thursday. Pools, spas, showers and saunas will not yet be open, and people at the gym will have to wear masks as much as possible. Gym members will also be spaced at least 12 feet apart.

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/01/marshallese-may1/

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/01/viernes-1-de-mayo-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-l/