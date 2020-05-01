Grounded vaulter

Trinity Christian’s Rhett Nelson clears the bar at 16 feet during the Fourth of July Freedom Vault last summer at Arkansas Vault Club in Black Springs. With high school competition shut down for the spring season, Nelson won’t have a chance at a fourth state outdoor title. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

Rhett Nelson entered his senior season attempting to become a four-time state champion in the pole vault.

There was also the possibility of winning the Meet of Champs for the first time.

At a glance NAME Rhett Nelson SCHOOL Trinity Christian SPORT Track and field GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Three-time Class 1A state champion in the pole vault and two-time state champion in the 300 hurdles. … Finished second at Meet of Champs in the pole vault for two consecutive seasons (2018, 2019). … Eighth in the state decathlon as a junior. … Coached by father Steve and pole vaulting coach Morry Sanders, owner of Arkansas Vault Club in Black Springs. … Signed with the University of Arkansas.

This is the first in a series recognizing some of the state’s best spring athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to all those possibilities.

The Trinity Christian pole vaulter, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, is a three-time Class 1A state champion in the pole vault. But Nelson had designs on ending his high school career on a winning note.

"I wanted to keep the state titles going," Nelson said. "I was hoping to get higher into the 17s."

Nelson cleared 15 feet as a freshman, 15 feet, 6 inches as a sophomore in 2018, then broke his own state record with a clearance of 16 feet as a junior.

The pole vault isn't the only event Nelson has found success.

Nelson is a two-time state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and has been a top-10 finisher in the state decathlon. He was eighth in last year's decathlon with a score of 5,510. The decathlon includes the 100 dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 dash, 110 high hurdles, discus, pole vault, triple jump and 1,500 run.

The Class 1A state track and field meet was scheduled for Tuesday in Harrison. But the Arkansas Activities Association canceled the spring sports season April 9 because of pandemic.

In addition to the state meet being canceled, the Meet of Champs, scheduled for May 16 at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, also was called off. Nelson finished second two years in a row in the Meet of Champs to Haze Farmer of Lake Hamilton, who is now at the University of Georgia.

Despite dealing with a left hamstring injury, Nelson won the indoor pole vaulting title with a clearance of 15 feet at the Class 1A state indoor track and field meet Feb. 28 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

"This year, he was way better," said Morry Sanders, a former Lake Hamilton and Arkansas State University standout who has coached Nelson at the Arkansas Vault Club in Black Springs. "He was going to have an awesome season."

Pole vaulting runs in the Nelson family. His older sisters, Hannah and Halah, competed in the pole vault at Trinity Christian.

For Nelson, vaulting is an act that's become second nature.

"I've done it so much. I don't even think about it anymore," Nelson said. "You shoot yourself into the air, and you don't ever think about it."

Trinity Christian is a private school in Texarkana that has 59 students, per the AAA's 2018-2020 classification numbers. Nelson said representing Trinity Christian was an honor.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "It's cool coming from a small school and getting to compete against the best in the state."

Nelson never allowed the fact he came from a small school hold him back.

"There were no excuses," he said. "I probably had to work harder than most. I made the sacrifices I needed to make."

Nelson is scheduled to finish his high school classes today. He said there are 15 students in his graduating class.

Even during a pandemic, Nelson encountered a feeling that some seniors face in their final year of high school.

"Senioritis was there," Nelson joked. "This got rid of it, with not having school."

Nelson signed with Arkansas in November during the early signing period.

"It was a huge weight off of my shoulders," Nelson said. "Thankfully, I did sign early."

Sanders is hopeful Nelson and the rest of his pole vaulters who train at the Arkansas Vault Club can compete in events at the club this summer.

"It would give him a chance to get out there," Sanders said. "It would give him and everyone something to hang their hat on."

Living through a pandemic has allowed Nelson to understand the opportunity that he'll have in college.

"I'm going to have a whole new perspective," Nelson said. "I'm going to be at the best indoor facility [Randal Tyson Track Center] and one of the best outdoor facilities [John McDonnell Field]. I'm going to have more appreciation for the sport."

