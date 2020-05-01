• Vaneeza Rupani, a high school junior in Tuscaloosa, Ala., won an essay contest to name NASA's first Mars helicopter "Ingenuity" when it is deployed to the red planet later this year, writing, in part, that ingenuity "allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe."

• Clifford Jiles, 54, a City Council member in Franklin, Ga., accused of swapping a price tag for an $83 beef tenderloin with the tag for a pork tenderloin worth about $12 at a grocery store, was arrested the next day on a theft charge, police said.

• Thrista Johnson, 26, of Rock Hill, S.C., surrendered to police to face child neglect charges after she was accused of recording a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the vehicle's hood.

• Tony Cushingberry-May, 21, of Indianapolis, faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a mail carrier in a dispute that began when his mail deliveries were suspended because the carrier complained that he had an aggressive dog, prosecutors said.

• Issac Gamble of Cleveland, Tenn., who was hiding at home when three men kicked in the door and began stealing items from his house, shot at the men's vehicle as they left, killing one and wounding another, and was charged with manslaughter, authorities said.

• Daniel McMahon, 31, a white man from Brandon, Fla., pleaded guilty to making online threats against a black activist in Charlottesville, Va., to deter him from running for office in a city where violence flared during a white nationalist rally in 2017, prosecutors said.

• Lamarcus McNeal, 18, was accused of murder after a parking lot shooting at a convenience store in Tuscaloosa, Ala., which police said was the second, though unrelated, fatal shooting outside the store in four days.

• Adrian Stargell, 39, a former corrections officer at a federal prison in Alice­ville, Ala., pleaded guilty to violating the rights of two female inmates, whom prosecutors said he sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, and one count of lying to federal agents.

• Brian Stokes Mitchell, 62, a Broadway actor and baritone who won a Tony award for his performance in the musical Kiss Me, Kate, has begun nightly serenades from his fifth-floor apartment window on the Upper West Side to thank the front-line workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

