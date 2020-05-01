Largest field since '77 set for Fantasy

British Idiom, shown during a workout Thursday, will start from the No. 10 gate in today’s $400,000 Fantasy Stakes, a Grade III race for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- Fourteen 3-year-old fillies are entered in the Grade III, $400,000 Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn today.

Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

The increased size and quality of fields at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is a byproduct of many racetracks across the country getting shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

If there are no scratches from today's race, it will equal the second-largest field since the race was first run in 1973. Fourteen raced that year, and 15 competed in 1977.

Horsemen involved in the race say quality is at a premium in the Fantasy.

"It's a Grade I-caliber race in my eyes," said Brad Cox, who trains Fantasy entrants British Idiom and Shedaresthedevil. "It's obviously a very good group of fillies."

The Fantasy offers 170 Kentucky Oaks points, with 100, 40, 20 and 10 dispersed to first through fourth, respectively. Originally scheduled for today, the Kentucky Oaks has been rescheduled for Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Ten of the Fantasy entrants have won at least one stakes race. Five have won graded stakes, a category led by the 5-2 morning-line second choice British Idiom. She won the Grade I, 1 1/16-mile Darley Alcibiades Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky, on Oct. 4, and the Grade I, 1 1/16-mile Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies on Nov. 1.

Javier Castellano is set to ride British Idiom.

Recent works from British Idiom, a daughter of Flashback, have encouraged Cox.

"I do think she's going to move forward," Cox said. "I really, really do. She'll probably need to. I think this is the deepest field she's faced from top to bottom. She's going to have to bring her A race to get it done, but she's acting like she's going to do that."

Despite British Idiom's credentials, front-runner Venetian Harbor, by Munnings, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Trained by Richard Baltas, Venetian Harbor won the Grade II, 1-mile Las Virgenes Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 8 in her last start.

"Venetian Harbor is doing great," Baltas said. "She's been here for a while and has had two good works over the track. All is good so, obviously, the pressure's on."

First Coral, by Curlin, and Alta's Award are set to run in the Fantasy from the barn of Steve Asmussen. Fire Coral has no stakes experience, but she broke her maiden at 1 1/16 miles at Oaklawn on Jan. 31 and won at the same distance in a field of optional claimers March 13.

Alta's Award finished second in Oaklawn's Grade III, 1 1/16-mile Honeybee Stakes on March 7.

"Both fillies have run and run well here at Oaklawn," Asmussen said. "They both deserve this opportunity."

Tyler Baze is listed to ride First Coral, and he made no attempt to disguise his confidence.

"I'm telling you, watch my filly," he said. "I think she's ready to go."

Swiss Skydiver -- a daughter of Daredevil trained by Kenny McPeek, a longtime Oaklawn regular before he moved his wintertime stable to Gulfstream Park -- is the 6-1 third choice off of a win in the Grade II, 1 1/16-mile Gulfstream Park Oaks on March 28.

Flavien Prat is Swiss Skydiver's listed rider. McPeek sounded confident when he spoke from Kentucky on Wednesday.

"We've just been working on going two turns," McPeek said. "After her last two races, we think we've got as good a chance as any of them."

McPeek knows every filly in the race is in deep.

"It's no easy race," he said.

Fantasy Stakes

Grade III, $400,000

1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS

1 Ice Princess Carmouche 20-1

2 Venetian Harbor Prat 2-1

3 Swiss Skydiver Hernandez 6-1

4 Lake Avenue Velazquez 15-1

5 Harvey’s Lil Goil Garcia 12-1

6 Kansas Kis Geroux 30-1

7 Shedaresthedevil Rosario 12-1

8 Ring Leader Talamo 30-1

9 Lady Glamour Burke 50-1

10 British Idiom Castellano 5-2

11 Fire Coral Baze 15-1

12 New York Groove Elliott 20-1

13 Lazy Daisy Cohen 20-1

14 Alta’s Award Santana 12-1

Rick Lee's picks

9 The Fantasy. Grade III. Purse $400,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

VENETIAN HARBOR**** crushed Grade II rivals by nine lengths in her 2020 debut, and the rapid filly has continued to train impressively. HARVEY'S LIL GOIL followed an eye-catching maiden win with a seven-length stake victory at Aqueduct, and the daughter of American Pharoah may be this good. BRITISH IDIOM is a multiple Grade I winning champion, who finished second in the Rachel Alexandra, which may prove to be an ideal tuneup.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Venetian Harbor Prat Baltas 2-1

5 Harvey's Lil Goil Garcia Mott 12-1

10 British Idiom Castellano Cox 5-2

7 Shedaresthedevil Rosario Cox 12-1

3 Swiss Skydiver Hernandez McPeek 6-1

14 Alta's Award Santana Asmussen 12-1

4 Lake Avenue Velazquez Mott 15-1

1 Ice Princess Carmouche Gargan 20-1

11 Fire Coral Baze Asmussen 15-1

6 Kansas Kis Geroux Handal 30-1

12 New York Groove Elliott Trombetta 20-1

13 Lazy Daisy Cohen O'Neill 20-1

8 Ring Leader Talamo Robertson 30-1

9 Lady Glamour Burke Smith 50-1

Martin Garcia, who enters today’s races in second place in the Oaklawn jockey standings, will ride Harvey’s Lil Goil out of the No. 5 post position in today’s Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Sports on 05/01/2020