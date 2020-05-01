Library system pares staffing

This is the Main Library branch in Little Rock of the Central Arkansas Library System. The system will furlough or reduce the hours of nearly half of its workforce because of the pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Central Arkansas Library System will furlough or reduce the hours of nearly half of its employees to offset revenue that the system has lost because of its closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The system's board of directors Thursday approved leadership's request to furlough 63 employees and a proposed work share plan that will reduce the work hours of 72 more.

The furloughs officially go into effect Sunday. A work share plan, through the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services and the U.S. Department of Labor, would reduce those 72 employees' hours by as much as 40%, according to a memo that the system's Executive Director Nate Coulter sent to the board Tuesday and was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Both groups of workers, who each earn less than $54,000 annually, could collect state unemployment for the hours not worked. They could be paid at a rate lower than their normal pay, but they would get an additional $600 weekly through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Employees will continue to receive whatever benefits they already receive and will continue to accrue paid time off, the memo says.

The system has 300 employees.

There is no specific timeline on the furloughs and the work share plan, though Coulter told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that he hopes to hire back the furloughed staff members as soon as possible, which could be the end of July.

He said he envisions the measures being in place for a three-month period, but if he hears from branch managers that they need more boots on the ground as the library gradually reopens, employees will be called back before that time frame.

Today marks the end of the seventh week that all branches of the library system have been closed to the public because of the spread of the coronavirus. The system is offering curbside service at many of its locations and is doing its programming virtually rather than in person.

To an extent, the closure helps cut costs and compensate for revenue that the system has lost from being closed, Coulter said. The library avoids expenses associated with security and housekeeping at its branches, but the system has lost substantial revenue from fees, fines and parking, and is no longer collecting rent from tenants that operate the coffee, sandwich and gift shops in library facilities.

Once the library begins to open again, operations will be limited. That could go on for months in light of White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx indicating that social distancing guidelines could continue through Sept. 22.

Coulter estimated that the library would see a $50,000 to $75,000 monthly budget deficit if it didn't take action. He said he anticipates the furloughs and work share to save about $240,000 over 12 weeks.

The system has announced that its branches are closed through at least May 11, and Coulter said Thursday that he would look to state and local leadership for cues on reopening. In the memo, he said it could be late May or early June.

Operations at a newly reopened library will look significantly different. All staff members will wear masks and possibly gloves, and patrons will be required to wear some type of face covering before entering.

The library plans to provide computer access but will remove some of the terminals to allow for more social distancing. It is looking at putting up sneeze guards to separate patrons from staff members.

A library patron picks up her materials Thursday at a drive-thru window at the Main Library branch of the Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

