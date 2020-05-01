Little Rock closing 6 parks each weekend due to coronavirus

FILE - A man and his mower trim the grass on soccer fields at Little Rock's Murray Park.

Six Little Rock parks will be closed each weekend until further notice due to the covid-19 pandemic, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said on social media Thursday.

The parks have been experiencing high levels of traffic and have exceeded a safe capacity, the department said. The locations closing are:

◼️Murray Park (pavilion and sand volleyball areas)

◼️Remmel Park

◼️Barton Park

◼️Boyle Park

◼️Crump Park

◼️MacArthur Park Dog Park

The parks will be closed Fridays through Sundays. The city has closed those parks before on weekends when nice whether was expected and crowding was likely.

Barricades will be set up to close off each of the parks, and city staff will monitor the areas each weekend.

The city is encouraging using other parks and trails where it is possible to maintain a safe social distance.