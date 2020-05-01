Little Rock police: Man fatally shot while holding child hostage

Little Rock police said Friday evening that authorities fatally shot a man who was holding a child hostage.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Friday that they were notified about the situation shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at Karon Court, the chief said, they found a man with a weapon who was holding a child inside a house in a hostage situation.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX0p10CBnDU]

A SWAT team was called to the scene, Humphrey said. Authorities heard gunfire inside the house and entered, the police chief said.

The adult male reportedly died from gunshot wounds inside a house on Karon Court. The child, who is between the ages of 10 and 12, was wounded and taken to a local hospital, and the condition of the child was unknown as of Friday night.

Karon Court is located in Little Rock off Labette Drive in a neighborhood east of John Barrow Road. The neighborhood is about a mile south of Baptist Health Medical Center, south of Kanis Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they would release more information Saturday.