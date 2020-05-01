Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police: Man fatally shot while holding child hostage

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:23 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Officers with the Little Rock Police Department respond to a shooting on Karon Court in southwest Little Rock on Friday, May 1, 2020. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / William Sanders)

Little Rock police said Friday evening that authorities fatally shot a man who was holding a child hostage.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Friday that they were notified about the situation shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at Karon Court, the chief said, they found a man with a weapon who was holding a child inside a house in a hostage situation.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX0p10CBnDU]

A SWAT team was called to the scene, Humphrey said. Authorities heard gunfire inside the house and entered, the police chief said.

The adult male reportedly died from gunshot wounds inside a house on Karon Court. The child, who is between the ages of 10 and 12, was wounded and taken to a local hospital, and the condition of the child was unknown as of Friday night.

Karon Court is located in Little Rock off Labette Drive in a neighborhood east of John Barrow Road. The neighborhood is about a mile south of Baptist Health Medical Center, south of Kanis Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they would release more information Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT