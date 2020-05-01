LR says officer's assignment complies with judge's order

Little Rock police officer Charles Starks had never complained to police administrators about his supervisor's behavior or his work environment before calling on Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox to force authorities to give him a new duty assignment, the city's lawyers say in recent court filings.

Starks, fired then reinstated at court order after fatally shooting a suspect last year, has petitioned the judge to hold Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey in contempt for deliberately giving him a risky job assignment with a hostile supervisor. Starks says that contradicts Fox's order that he not be further punished.

In response, the city's lawyers say Starks' current job assignment as a desk officer strictly comports with Fox's orders and that Starks' contempt petition should be rejected.

"The court made clear in its January 20, 2020, order ... that it 'does not in any manner limit, mandate, or restrict the appellees herein as to the duties the appellees herein may assign, or not assign, to [Starks] pending resolution of the appeal in this matter,' " attorneys Khayyam Eddings and Michael Moore wrote in the the four-page response filed Tuesday. "Therefore, appellees choosing to reassign [Starks] to a desk officer position at the 12th Street Station from among its panoply of administrative options, does not violate any order made by this court."

The chief fired Starks last year for violating procedure during the fatal confrontation with 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire of Little Rock, and although Fox agreed that Starks broke rules, the judge overturned Starks' termination as too severe, returning him to work at reduced pay after a monthlong unpaid suspension.

After the city balked at putting him back to work, Starks petitioned the court in January to force the police chief to return his gun and badge on pain of sanctions of a $10,000 per day fine and confiscation of the chief's gun and badge.

Now, Starks is again asking the judge to hold the mayor and chief in contempt with unspecified punishment sought, return him to his previous job in the accreditation division and remove Capt. Crystal Haskins as his supervisor. No hearing date has been set.

Haskins has opined that Starks' use of deadly force was wrong, and she is a witness in the federal wrongful-death lawsuit against him, Starks says.

His contempt petition states that a complaint about her was made on his behalf to the chief who declined to investigate it while the city attorney's office was also made aware of it.

But the city's response states that Starks has "has not reported any issues of retaliation or harassment related to [Haskins'] supervision."

Likewise, despite expressing a concern that he'll be harassed in his new job, Starks has not reported any problems as a front-desk officer, according to the city's lawyers, who have included with their response a sworn statement from Starks' immediate supervisor since April 6, Sgt. John Elizandro

"To my knowledge, I have not witnessed or heard of individuals appearing inside the 12th Street Station for the purpose of harassing or to otherwise cause discord related to Officer Starks' presence there," Elizandro wrote.

Starks sits behind glass partitions in the station lobby but his lawyer, Robert Newcomb, states that it is not known whether the partitions are bullet-resistant.

The public position is risky for Starks because he has been the subject of a harassment campaign since the shooting of Blackshire, and Starks' critics have been tracking his job assignments, according to his attorney.

As for Starks' demand that he return to work in the accreditation division, his job there was intended to be temporary and now there is nothing left for him to do there, according to the city's response.

Starks spent about 2½ months on special assignment to the division although most of his work there was completed around mid-March, according to a sworn statement from Sgt. Jarrid Purifoy, who was his supervisor.

"Officer Starks completed his assignment ... by the middle of March 2020," Purifoy wrote in his affidavit. "After Officer Starks completed the special assignment, I began to have difficulty assigning him with sufficient duties to keep him busy full time in the accreditation unit and communicated the same to my chain of command."

Metro on 05/01/2020