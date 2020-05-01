Man faces murder charge in LR burned-body case

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who faces charges of felony murder and felony abuse of a corpse as well as felony domestic battery.

James Johnson, 58, was arrested near Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock in connection with a murder involving a burned body found on April 14, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet.

On April 14, officers responded to a call about a woman shot in the hand at 7318 Twin Oaks Road in the Chicot area of southwest Little Rock, just after 3 a.m., when they found the burned body of 53-year-old Karl Lewis.

Police said they had identified Johnson as a suspect on April 16.