Netanyahu strategy clears a legal review

JERUSALEM -- Israel's attorney general said Thursday that neither the criminal charges that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing nor the unusual terms of the coalition deal he struck with a former rival should disqualify him from forming a new government.

The opinion by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who oversaw the investigation of Netanyahu and issued the indictment against him, could wind up strengthening his defenses against removal. It comes as Israel's Supreme Court is to hear legal challenges Sunday to Netanyahu's power-sharing agreement with Benny Gantz, who fought him to a draw in three elections before giving up and joining him.

Netanyahu, who is accused of trading lucrative favors for gifts and positive press coverage in dealings with Israeli media moguls, is set to stand trial beginning May 24 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies the charges.

Gantz, who campaigned on a vow to topple Netanyahu and insisted he would never serve under a premier facing criminal charges, reversed himself and agreed to an unusual arrangement in which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with the two men required to agree on most major decisions. Gantz would then take over for the next 18 months.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/51israel/]

Opponents of Netanyahu mounted legal challenges with two arguments.

One was that Israeli law prevents lower-level government ministers from staying in office while under indictment and should apply to Netanyahu as well. But whether the law disqualifies an indicted prime minister, or bars an indicted lawmaker from forming a government, are unsettled legal questions.

Mandelblit reasoned that since Parliament had not explicitly prohibited a lawmaker in Netanyahu's predicament from becoming prime minister, that was tantamount to allowing it. He also argued that Parliament's discretion in choosing a prime minister required enormous deference from the court.

Mandelblit argued that the majority should be given great weight: He said the "significant difficulties" posed by Netanyahu's formation of a new government were insufficient to require court intervention, since that would mean rebuffing the wishes of a majority of Parliament and the voters.

A second argument for seeking the Supreme Court's intervention was the nature of the coalition agreement, which breaks with Israeli democratic norms in several fundamental ways.

Mandelblit allowed that there were "warning signs" in the agreement, but he argued that it was premature for the court to rule on the legality of the deal, for the simple reason that it had not been implemented yet.

A Section on 05/01/2020