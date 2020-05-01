Number of wiretap targets down in '19

WASHINGTON -- The number of people targeted for court-approved surveillance by counterterrorism and counterintelligence investigators in 2019 plunged to its lowest level in at least seven years, a drop that coincided with intense scrutiny on the FBI's use of its national security wiretapping power in the Trump-Russia investigation.

There were 1,059 such targets of wiretap and search warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in 2019, according to a newly declassified report released Thursday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The number of such FISA targets had been on an upward trend during the previous six years, when investigators used FISA to eavesdrop on an average of more than 1,500 people each year -- including 1,833 targets in 2018, the peak during that period.

The intelligence office began issuing a report of surveillance-related statistics annually after the 2013 leaks by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden set off a debate about electronic spying.

The report offers a window into how the intelligence community uses its surveillance powers in ways that may affect the privacy of Americans.

The steep decline last year in the number of people targeted for eavesdropping in FISA court orders was among the most striking numbers in the latest report. The drop-off came as the FBI's use of FISA to wiretap Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, came under scrutiny.

President Donald Trump and his allies, including Republicans in Congress, have portrayed the wiretapping of Page from October 2016 until mid-2017 as part of a conspiracy by the FBI to sabotage Trump for political reasons. An otherwise scathing report by the Justice Department's independent inspector general did not corroborate that theory but found numerous errors and omissions in the wiretap applications submitted to the FISA court.

A follow-up review suggested that the FBI's botching of FISA applications has been systematic rather than focused on Page in particular. The inspector general looked at the FBI's preparation to request 29 unrelated national security wiretaps and uncovered problems with all 29 of them. In response, the FBI tightened its procedures, and the FISA court and Congress increased their oversight.

Still, a top official cautioned against interpreting the decline in the number of suspects that the FBI sought court permission to wiretap in national security investigations as "seemingly reflecting the events of the day." The figure includes U.S. targets anywhere in the world as well as noncitizens on U.S. soil such as foreign diplomats.

The official, Benjamin Huebner, chief civil liberties, privacy and transparency officer at the intelligence office, suggested to reporters that fluctuations could be driven by a variety of factors, such as a "change in the terrorism threat" and world events.

He also noted that the number of FISA orders -- as opposed to people targeted by those orders -- has been on a steadier downward trend. [The FBI can bundle requests to target more than one suspect into the same application for an order.]

A senior Justice Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity in the same briefing with reporters, echoed his points and said she had no information that the number of targets declined based on any "fear of using the FISA tool."

Both also noted that the government's use of its traditional FISA powers to obtain a court's permission to wiretap particular targets has been decreasing since 2007 and 2008, when Congress adjusted the law to permit warrantless wiretapping of foreigners abroad. Before that, investigators also had to get individual warrants to collect emails from American companies, such as Google and Yahoo, in the accounts of noncitizens abroad.

The number of foreign targets of such warrantless surveillance -- sometimes known as Section 702, after the portion of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 that authorizes it -- has been on a continuous upward trend since at least 2013 and did not divert from it last year, when there were 204,968 such targets. In 2018, there had been 164,770 such targets.

One recurring dispute has been the government's ability to read private emails to and from Americans gathered without a warrant because they were communicating with a foreigner abroad who was targeted in the 702 program. The report said analysts queried the database with 9,126 search terms of Americans last year -- a slight drop from 2018.

