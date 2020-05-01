Preserve Arkansas lists state's Most Endangered Places

Preserve Arkansas announced its 2020 list of Arkansas' Most Endangered Places on Friday.

The stateside nonprofit organization advocates for the preservation of historic buildings and places. Its annual list is a mayday distress signal to attract attention and funds to seven places that have played important roles in the state's history but are in danger of demolition, structurally unsafe or in need of expensive repairs.

The 2020 list mentions an eighth item — War Memorial Golf Course in Little Rock — as "One to Watch." War Memorial was the city's oldest public golf course until it closed in July 2019.

The "Seven to Save" properties named in a news release issued by the organization are:

◼️ Army & Navy General Hospital Historic District in Hot Springs (Garland County) was a nationally significant military hospital known for treatment of arthritis and polio. It is scheduled to revert back to the Department of Defense with no plan for its future use.

◼️ Bank of Carthage in Carthage (Dallas County), a small town bank designed in 1907 by well known Arkansas architect Charles L. Thompson.

◼️ Grapette Building in Camden (Ouachita County), the headquarters and bottling plant of the Grapette Co., makers of one of the nation's bestselling soft drinks.

◼️ Henry Brothers Store in Jacksonville (Pulaski County), a 1925 mercantile and the oldest building in the National Register-listed Jacksonville Commercial Historic District.

◼️ Old Jail Log Cabin in Lewisville (Lafayette County), a circa 1830 log cabin built to serve as the county's first jail.

◼️ Old Pocahontas High School/Old Rock Building in Pocahontas (Randolph County), a 1939 building constructed by the National Youth Administration and the Works Progress Administration that for many years housed the school auditorium.

◼️ Plummer's Station in Plumerville (Conway County), the circa 1830 home of Samuel Plummer, for whom Plumerville is named. The building, in extremely poor condition, is described as a "witness structure" to the Trail of Tears, and it was a stop along the Butterfield Overland Mail Route.

According to the news release, the Most Endangered Places Program began in 1999 to raise awareness of historically and architecturally significant properties that are facing threats such as deterioration, neglect, insufficient resources and insensitive development. Preserve Arkansas solicited nominations from individuals and organizations throughout the state. The list is updated each year.