Randolph County district judge resigns

by John Moritz | Today at 1:46 p.m.
A district court judge in Randolph County agreed to resign his post on Thursday after being accused by the state's judicial watchdog of offering to influence cases involving his wife and another woman.

Judge John Throesch, an elected judge in Randolph County, submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday.

According to a complaint released by the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission along with the letter, Throesch began sending online messages to a female defendant in his courtroom in 2018 that soon progressed from "friendly to flirty."

Throesch eventually recused from her case, at which point his communication with the woman became sexual in nature, according to the complaint, and he offered to help her with her charges.

A year prior, the complaint alleges, Throesch called the mayor and police chief of Pocahontas seeking a "professional courtesy" after his wife received a traffic ticket.

While the complaint does not allege that Throesch was actually able to influence either case, it found that the judge's actions had made him "ineligible and unworthy of the robe."

By agreeing to resign, Throesch accepted responsibility for the alleged ethics violations, however he did not admit to any criminal or civil wrongdoing.

The resignation also makes Throesch ineligible to serve as a judge in Arkansas in the future.

