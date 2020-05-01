Renters protest evictions in Little Rock

Protesters gathered at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Friday, clanging pots and pans together and calling for an end to evictions and cancellation of rent during the covid-19 pandemic.

Forty-one other states have halted evictions, and the federal CARES Act has banned evictions for some federally backed housing. The Arkansas Supreme Court issued an order earlier this week requiring anyone who files an eviction to affirmatively state in the filing that the property is not covered by the CARES Act.

People lined the block in front of the mansion Friday. Some stayed in their cars, while others marched up and down the sidewalk — pots, pans, spoons and ladles in hand.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not issued a moratorium on evictions and during a press briefing Thursday called for landlords to behave in a “humanitarian fashion” in working with renters.

When asked about evictions Friday, Hutchinson said "There's a lot of different reasons that a landlord might need to take action, a whole host of different reasons ... I don't think the right answer is to use my executive power and to stop all proceedings in Arkansas regardless of the reason.”

He added that there are nonprofits available to help people who are struggling to pay rent because of covid-19.

"I think it's a much more appropriate response to say if you've lost your job because of covid-19, you can't pay the rent, we want to be able to make sure that you get the assistance that you need," he said.

Neil Sealy, an organizer with Arkansas Renters United, the group that organized Friday’s protest, said he wanted to see a total moratorium on evictions, with some exceptions for renters who engage in illegal behavior or destroy property.

He said he’s heard from many renters who are having trouble making rent because of layoffs or furloughs.

“It’s going to take a while for us to recover,” Sealy said. “We’re all going to have to chip in.”