School Board OKs position changes

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Thursday approved changes in staff positions for the coming 2020-21 school year that includes freezing the director of athletics job and altering the calculation of the salary for the district's deputy superintendent.

The board approved changes affecting about a dozen positions and adopted some certified personnel policy revisions, without discussion, at a special meeting conducted using the Zoom online conference format. The meeting was broadcast for public viewing on YouTube.

Employees holding the positions of deputy superintendent, director of special programs and school psychology specialist will see their salaries increase as the result of board-approved increases in the multipliers used to calculate their salaries.

The deputy superintendent salary, for example will be calculated by multiplying the teacher salary by 1.54 instead of the current multiplier of 1.48. Similarly, the director of special programs position will have a teacher salary multiplier of 1.35 in the coming year as compared with 1.16 this school year.

Shawn Burgess, the district's assistant superintendent for human resources, said the adjustment in the deputy's multiplier is an attempt to align the salary with those in surrounding districts.

"PCSSD has also not filled the positions of director of elementary and director of secondary for approximately two years, furthering the decision-making influence of this position," Burgess wrote in a memo justifying the change. "Therefore the deputy superintendent position has an unique role with vast institutional influence across the district, and is second only to the superintendent on the organization chart."

Other newly approved changes include creation of a new associate director of special education, to be filled if needed, and increases in the number of workdays for a handful of employees.

The coordinator of equity initiatives and multicultural mentoring will see the work year extend from 202 days to 216. The Alternative Learning Center facilitator's work year will grow by 26 days from 190 days to 216.

School librarians will see a five-day increase in their work year to 195 days. High school counselors and special education coordinators will also see five-day increases in their work year. The addition of the days for librarians is an attempt to provide students with computer devices earlier in the school year, as well as minimize the time during the school year that the libraries are closed for inventory.

Other adjustments for the coming year include approval of a new assistant principal position to be filled if needed and the reallocation of five support-staff positions to certified positions to serve students who have characteristics of dyslexia.

