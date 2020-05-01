State sports brief

TRACK AND FIELD

Razorbacks add transfer

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field program has added a transfer to its roster, it was announced Thursday.

Jacob McLeod, a distance runner who won two indoor conference championships in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs while at Belmont, is joining the Razorbacks. He won the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference titles in those events after finishing second in both races the year before.

McLeod also earned an at-large qualification for the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championships after finishing second at the OVC Championships and fourth in the NCAA South Region meet.

At Trinity Dublin Christian School in Georgia, McLeod won multiple state titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He led the school to three consecutive state titles.

-- Scottie Bordelon

