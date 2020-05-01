Trump: FBI tried to frame Flynn

In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, in Washington. Trump said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that he is considering a full pardon for Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia's ambassador before Trump took office. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump voiced support Thursday for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, raising speculation of a pardon after Flynn's lawyers disclosed internal FBI documents they claim show the FBI tried to "intentionally frame" him.

Trump said he believes Flynn should now be cleared in court, but if that doesn't happen he as president has "a different type of power."

Documents released by Flynn's lawyers include FBI emails and handwritten notes showing officials grappling with how best to approach Flynn, how much information to provide him during the interview and what to do if he made a false statement.

The newly disclosed notes appear to be written by Bill Priestap, the former head of the FBI's counterintelligence division, whose initials are on them. Priestap played a central role in the FBI's Russia investigation. He approved the opening of the case, known as Crossfire Hurricane, in July 2016 to determine whether any Trump campaign officials, including Flynn, had conspired with Russia during the presidential election.

"What's our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" the notes say.

The notes also say, "If we're seen as playing games, WH will be furious. Protect our institution by not playing games."

Priestap did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide if the notes and emails advance claims that Flynn was framed when he lied to the FBI in January 2017 about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time, a felony to which he twice pleaded guilty.

James Comey, the FBI director at the time, gave the go-ahead for agents to interview Flynn in the early days of the Trump administration without coordinating with the White House counsel.

Comey's deputy, Andrew McCabe, told Flynn on Jan. 24 that a pair of agents needed to speak with him. Flynn asked if it was about his conversations with Kislyak. McCabe said yes, according to court documents made public in the case.

Trump has long said he is considering pardoning Flynn.

"They came at him with 15 buses and he's standing in the middle of the highway. What they did to this man," Trump said at an earlier event at the White House, without specifying what he meant. "They tormented him. They destroyed him. But he's going to come back."

MCCONNELL REACTS

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called into Fox News Channel to react to the release of the FBI documents, saying, "if true, it is extremely troubling."

"If all this proves to be true, you will have, certainly, a major, major error on the part of top leadership at the FBI, which could well warrant additional charges against them," he said.

Lawyers for Flynn over the past two days released a series of internal correspondence obtained through a Justice Department review of the handling of the case. They contend the documents show that Flynn was set up to lie when he was questioned at the White House three years ago and show that agents were prepared to drop an investigation into him just weeks before they set out to question him.

Still, the documents don't directly address the central allegation in the case -- that Flynn lied to the FBI.

Among the documents is a redacted internal memo from Jan. 4, 2017, saying the FBI was closing out its investigation into whether a subject with the code name of Crossfire Razor was an agent of a foreign power or acting under the direction of Russia. The subject is described as a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who traveled to Russia in 2015.

Flynn's attorney Sidney Powell confirmed Thursday that Crossfire Razor is Flynn.

But about two weeks later, according to the documents, case agent Peter Strzok told a colleague not to close the case and to "pls keep it open for now." In communication with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who expressed surprise that the case was still open, Strzok responded, "Yeah, our incompetence actually helps us."

Strzok and Page exchanged derogatory texts about Trump during the 2016 campaign. Both have since left the FBI.

A federal prosecutor from Missouri is reviewing the Justice Department's handling of the case at the direction of Attorney General William Barr. The department said the notes were provided as part of that review.

Prosecutors haven't responded to the defense team's disclosures.

STONE APPEALS

Meanwhile, Trump's longtime political adviser Roger Stone is appealing his three-year prison sentence after his conviction as part of Mueller's investigation.

Stone's lawyers filed the notice of appeal Thursday in federal court in Washington. They are appealing his prison sentence and a judge's order denying Stone's request for a new trial based on Stone's accusations of jury bias.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press; and by Adam Goldman and Katie Benner of The New York Times.

A Section on 05/01/2020