Trump laments deaths, says better days ahead

“I want our country back,” President Donald Trump said Thursday at a White House event on protecting nursing home residents. “I want people to go out and see football games and baseball games and basketball and hockey and golf and all of these sports and not worry about getting sick and violently ill.” (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes the U.S. can never declare "total victory" over the coronavirus because too many people have died, but that he will count it a win when the virus is gone and the economy is fully reopened.

With more than 62,000 Americans fallen to the virus, Trump pointed out that the death rate in the U.S. is lower than in many other countries, and he offered the prediction that the battered economy will be vastly improved in a matter of months and "spectacular" by 2021.

He also said he was considering ordering that U.S. flags at the White House and elsewhere be lowered to half-staff to honor those killed by the virus as he pushed back against criticism from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that he lacks "empathy or concern" for Americans.

"I want the virus gone, and we want to have a vibrant economy," Trump said at a White House event designed to highlight the administration's efforts to protect residents of nursing homes grappling with the virus.

Speaking about the nation overall, Trump said he didn't want people "sitting 6 feet apart. I want our country back. I want people to go out and see football games and baseball games and basketball and hockey and golf and all of these sports and not worry about getting sick and violently ill."

The nation's top infectious disease expert said Thursday, as national stay-home guidance was about to expire, that new cases of the coronavirus are a certainty as states begin to roll back restrictions. States need to proceed carefully as they take steps to reopen businesses and allow greater freedom of movement, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"We will get blips ... there's no doubt," Fauci told NBC's Today show. "When you pull back, there will be cases, and what we need to do is make sure [states] have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals."

Fauci urged states that don't have that capability to go very slowly. "You can't just leap over things and get into a situation where you're really tempting a rebound. That's the thing I get concerned about," he said.

Earlier in the week, Biden called on Trump to order White House flags to be lowered to half-staff and accused the president of talking more about how he's been inconvenienced by the virus than about Americans affected by the pandemic.

Asked about Biden's criticism, Trump said Thursday that lowering the flags was among the steps he would be discussing with his advisers as he considers how to honor the fallen. He also dismissed Biden's criticism.

"I don't think anybody can feel any worse than I do about all of the death and destruction that is so needless," Trump said. "Nobody's thinking about it more. Nobody has spent more time, late in the evening, thinking about what's happened to this country in a short period of time. But at the same time, we have to get our country open again."

Separately, Trump announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be sending supplemental personal protective equipment to the nation's 15,400 nursing homes, adding $81 million in spending to increase inspection of such facilities, and that he was establishing a new coronavirus commission for safety and quality in nursing homes.

He added that his administration was also finalizing a new federal rule requiring nursing homes to report on virus testing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and post testing details online.

"I guess you could call it a little bit of a weak spot because things are happening in nursing homes, and we're not happy about that," Trump said.

'WARP SPEED'

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine that could be fielded nationwide by January, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The January timeline represents a fast pace for vaccine development but still means that there would be no fail-safe protection from the new virus until long after most Americans are likely to have returned to work or school and until after the November presidential election.

Fauci said the goal is production of hundreds of millions of doses by January, an effort called "Operation Warp Speed."

"We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it's safe and it's effective," he said on NBC's Today show. "I think that is doable if things fall in the right place."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said manufacturers of the best potential vaccine candidates would increase production "at risk," meaning before they are proved to work, to speed up the process.

Bloomberg News, which reported on the effort Wednesday, found that taxpayers rather than drug companies would shoulder the financial risk of failed vaccine candidates. Though costly, this could result in a vaccine being available months earlier than under the typical process.

The potential January date would be on the early end of the 12- to 18-month timeline that Fauci has repeatedly given for a vaccine.

Trump said it is not too optimistic to try to produce about 300 million doses of vaccine in eight months, enough for the entire country.

"No, I'm not over-promising," the president said. "I don't know who said it, but whatever the maximum is, whatever you can humanly do, we're going to have. And we hope we're going to come up with a good vaccine."

He added that "we're going to fast-track it like you've never seen before, if we come up with a vaccine."

Asked who is in charge of the effort, Trump said he is.

"I think probably, more than anything, I'm in charge. And I'm the one that gets blamed. And I get blamed anyway," Trump said.

"Don't forget, if we come up with a vaccine in record time, they'll say I should have done it faster. But we have a lot of good -- a lot of good possibilities."

STATE, LOCAL BUDGETS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that Democrats intend to direct about $1 trillion to state and local governments in the next coronavirus spending bill.

Pelosi said states have $500 billion in needs, a figure cited by the National Governors Association, while municipalities and local governments have sought a similar amount. She said the money could be made available to spend over several years.

"I talked about almost $1 trillion right there," Pelosi said at a news conference, adding that "we do have other issues that we want to deal with" in the next spending bill.

The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed in late March included $150 billion for states, but the money was restricted to use for coronavirus response, which some governors and mayors have complained has made it difficult for them to tap to help their budgetary needs.

"Well, we're talking about that. I know a lot of people are talking about it. But we've given a lot of stimulus," Trump said during a White House meeting Thursday with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Murphy said his state could take a $20 billion to $30 billion hit from the coronavirus, assistance it would need from the federal government.

"This is to allow us to keep firefighters, teachers, police, [emergency medical services] on the payroll, serving the communities in their hour of need," Murphy said. "And that's something that we feel strongly about. We don't see it as a bailout. We see this as a partnership."

Trump replied, "I will say that's a tough question, because you're talking about the states, and whether you call it a bailout or a lot of money, and a lot of it's for years, long before you were there."

Trump predicted a swift economic rebound in the second half of the year, beginning before the presidential election in November.

Trump said voters should judge his handling of the pandemic when deciding whether to reelect him in just over six months. "Sure. I think they do," Trump said. "I think they have to do a number of things. They do have to do that."

Trump said his administration's response has been "spectacular," including rapid production of ventilators.

AROUND THE WORLD

Murphy said his hard-hit state is beginning to reopen parks and other recreation areas.

California is expected to close all beaches and state parks after thousands of people flocked to beaches last weekend in violation of the state's social distancing restrictions.

Iowa, Oklahoma and other states reopening soon amid the outbreak are issuing early warnings to their worried workers: Return to your jobs or risk losing unemployment benefits.

The threats have been loudest among Republican leaders in recent days.

In other news, the Trump campaign criticized a video published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua that mocked the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus, calling the video a "brazen" attempt to cover up Chinese lies.

The video, published overnight, portrays a conversation between China and the United States about the coronavirus, with both countries represented by Lego toy characters.

"We are always correct, even though we contradict ourselves," the U.S. side says toward the end of the video.

"That's what I love best about you Americans -- your consistency," the Chinese side responds.

Spain, one of the European countries hit hardest by the pandemic, reported a 5.2% drop in gross domestic product for the first quarter, its largest plunge in more than a century.

Across the European Union, however, new unemployment figures showed only slight job losses; government programs largely protected employment.

As some nations look toward easing restrictions, Japan is expected to extend its state of emergency by a month. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, reimposed a 24-hour lockdown after infections jumped amid eased restrictions.

Britain is on track to surpass Italy as the hardest-hit country in Europe after deaths outside hospitals are included, raising the toll Thursday to nearly 27,000, just shy of Italy's almost 28,000 dead.

Worldwide the virus has killed more than 230,000 people, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections globally topped 3.2 million, with 1 million of them in the U.S., but the true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Gearan, Felicia Sonmez, Erica Werner, John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, Mike DeBonis, Brittany Shammas, Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post; and by Aamer Madhani, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, David Crary, Christopher Rugaber and John Leicester of The Associated Press.

New York police officers salute Thursday in Manhattan as tugboats push the Navy Hospital Ship Comfort out into the Hudson River. The 1,000-bed ship, which arrived in New York Harbor to great fanfare a month ago, left town after treating just 182 patients. More photos at arkansasonline.com/51virus/. (AP/John Minchillo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday in Washington that about $1 trillion is needed for state and local governments in the next coronavirus aid bill, adding that “we do have other issues that we want to deal with” in the next bill. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A Section on 05/01/2020