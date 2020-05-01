BASEBALL

Little League WS canceled

This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pa., saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel. The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022. Little League has not, however, called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.

BASKETBALL

Wake Forest hires Forbes

Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday following a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning. Forbes, 55, is coming off a five-year run with ETSU that ended with a 30-win season and the Southern Conference Tournament championship before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forbes, a graduate of Southern Arkansas University, went 130-43 in his time with the Buccaneers, winning at least 24 games each year while also winning the league tournament in 2017 to reach the NCAA Tournament. The school will hold a virtual news conference with Forbes today.

Missouri’s Jackson transferring

Swingman Tray Jackson has signed an offer to transfer from Missouri to Seton Hall. Pirates Coach Kevin Willard made the announcement Thursday. The 6-8 Jackson will sit out the 2020-21 season and have three years of eligibility beginning in 2021-22. Willard said Jackson can shoot the three-pointer and also take the ball to the rim. Jackson, who’s from Detroit, played in 26 games at Missouri, averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins release Charlton

Former NFL first-round draft pick Taco Charlton was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins. The veteran defensive end started five games last year and had five sacks but struggled against the run. The Dolphins released him rather than exercising his fifth-year option for 2021. Charlton was the 28th overall pick by Dallas in 2017.

GYMNASTICS

Ex-U.S. coach suspended 8 years

Former U.S. Olympic Coach Maggie Haney has been suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes. The decision came after two months of hearings that included Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testifying against her longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker writing a letter critical of Haney. Haney, 42, is suspended from membership and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs for eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, USA Gymnastics said Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses.”