9 schools, 2 districts added to project list

Nine Arkansas schools and two school districts have been named Professional Learning Communities at Work project schools for the 2020-21 school year by the Arkansas Department of Education and Solution Tree, a national provider of education training.

The nine schools and two districts join 29 other Arkansas schools and four districts previously chosen through an application and evaluation process to participate in the project. The project provides up to 50 days of training, coaching and support on strategies for effective teacher collaboration as a way to improve student learning.

The schools and districts making up the state's new fourth cohort of participants are:

• Bayyari Elementary School in the Springdale School District.

• Camden Fairview High School in the Camden Fairview School District.

• Centerpoint School District.

• Clinton School District (Clinton Elementary School and Clinton Junior High School).

• Crossett High School in the Crossett School District.

• Hot Springs Junior Academy in the Hot Springs School District.

• Lake Hamilton Junior High School in the Lake Hamilton School District.

• Northside High School in the Fort Smith School District.

• Rivercrest High School in the Rivercrest School District.

• Valley Springs Elementary School in the Valley Springs School District.

• Watson Elementary School in the Little Rock School District.

"I am always excited when we take a proven best practice model, implement it here in Arkansas, and see continued success," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said about the professional learning communities project.

Act 427 of 2017 provides funding for the project.

Additionally, four other schools have been named Professional Learning Communities Model Schools for excellence in carrying out the PLC at Work program of using teacher collaboration.

The selected schools were part of the first cohort of Arkansas schools selected in 2017 to receive the state- funded training and coaching on teacher collaboration.

The honored schools are:

• Ballman Elementary School in the Fort Smith School District.

• Greenbrier Eastside Elementary School in the Greenbrier School District.

• Spradling Elementary School in the Fort Smith School District.

• Morrilton Intermediate School in the South Conway County School District.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said he has seen professional learning communities transform student learning in some schools.

"The work is hard, but the payoffs have been huge," Key said.

