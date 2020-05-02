Appeal to FEMA on damage denied

BENTONVILLE -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Benton County's appeal to help pay for damage caused by two October tornadoes, officials said.

County Judge Barry Moehring told the Benton County Quorum Court of the denial at its meeting Thursday night. The county and cities affected now will turn to the state for help.

No reason was given for the denial, Moehring said. FEMA would have paid 75% of the costs if the appeal had been granted.

"Label the denial as mysterious," he said. "We submitted damages in excess of the threshold."

The two tornadoes early Oct. 21 produced wind exceeding 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert McGowen, county public safety administrator, said Friday the county was told of the denial by phone April 24 and received the formal letter Wednesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a state disaster declaration on Nov. 12, and the county has started the process to apply for disaster assistance from the state, McGowen said.

Damage assessments from the two tornadoes tallied an estimated $6.5 million for uninsured public property, McGowen previously said. The assessments came from the county, Cave Springs, Highfill, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Siloam Springs Electric Department, Carroll Electric Cooperative and Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Most of the damage -- $5.5 million -- involved the two electric companies.

Damage claims must be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management by May 30. McGowen has submitted the required documents for the county, and he forwarded the email with the requested documents to Cave Springs, Highfill, Rogers, Siloam Springs and the airport.

Each entity can be reimbursed 35%, up to $500,000, he said.

"We are extremely disappointed that FEMA's determination that the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes of Oct. 21 were not of the severity or magnitude to warrant a major disaster declaration," Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson said Friday.

"Such a declaration would be very helpful in assisting with the cleanup and uninsured public property damage expenses incurred by the city by reimbursing 75% of that cost. That being said, we are very hopeful that state will provide assistance under the State Disaster Assistance program," he said.

Hutchinson and Arkansas' congressional delegation sent letters to President Donald Trump in February to appeal the initial denial from FEMA. The agency notified the county Jan. 24 of its original denial, McGowen said.

That letter didn't specify why the county was denied, but state Emergency Management officials said it was because the county didn't meet the threshold for assistance, McGowen said. He was told the county was short of the $4,461,355 threshold by $124,134.

The threshold is a per-capita number based on population, McGowen previously said. The difference arose after FEMA officials reviewed the county's initial paperwork, he said. Hutchinson's letter said Benton County's damage estimate was at $5,567,966.

"FEMA determined an amount lower than the threshold when we first applied for assistance," McGowen said. "They didn't allow some of the amounts that were submitted because they thought they were high."

The county provided paperwork that showed its initial numbers were correct and exceeded the threshold amount when it submitted its appeal, he said.

Metro on 05/02/2020