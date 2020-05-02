AT THE POST

DAY 56 of 57

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $14,653,596

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $53,804

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $14,599,792

FRIDAY'S STARS

Fernando De La Cruz won two races. De La Cruz won the first race with C P Quality ($6.60, $3.80, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.53. He also won the sixth race with High Proof ($74.20, $27.00, $14.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.99. On the season, De La Cruz has won 22 races in 259 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

Leading rider Ricardo Santana rode Gigging to victory in Friday's fifth race to increase his lead over Martin Garcia and Joe Talamo to 58-53 heading into the final day. Talamo won Friday's eighth race with Piece of My Heart. Robertino Diodoro leads perennial champion Steve Asmussen 51-46 in the trainer standings entering the final day. Asmussen is seeking his fifth consecutive local training title and record-tying 11th overall. ... Recent Apple Blossom winner Ce Ce "is doing great," trainer Michael McCarthy said Friday morning. The Southern California-based McCarthy has returned to Hot Springs to start five horses over the final two days of the meeting.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 05/02/2020