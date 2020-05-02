Child shot during hostage situation in Little Rock dies

A child who was shot and wounded after being taken hostage by his father Friday evening has died.

According to a Little Rock police report, the child, whose name and age were not released, was taken Friday to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The report said the child was found in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds after his father, 32-year-old Brent Martin, was killed by police who had entered the residence.

According to Police Chief Keith Humphrey, police responded to the scene after the child's mother, Maranda Alford, 35, appeared at the Northwest police substation to report that a man had taken her son hostage inside a residence at 1 Karon Court in Little Rock.

The officers involved were identified in the report as Officer Scott Dettmer and Lt. Dana Jackson. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation of the shooting, which public information officer Eric Barnes said is routine procedure in all such shootings.