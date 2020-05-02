Doctor's records under scrutiny

WASHINGTON -- Federal prosecutors are examining the communications of a New York family doctor who has been in touch with the White House to tout an anti-malarial drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus, according to people contacted as part of the inquiry.

The examination of Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko's records began when an associate, conservative commentator Jerome Corsi, accidentally sent an email intended for Zelenko to another "Z" name in his address book -- federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who as a member of former special counsel Robert Mueller's team had spent months scrutinizing Corsi's activities during the 2016 presidential election.

During episodes of his daily podcast this week and in a YouTube video he posted late Thursday in response to questions from The Washington Post, Corsi said that Zelinsky responded to the unexpected email by reaching out to Corsi's lawyer and requesting all of Corsi's communications with Zelenko.

Corsi said he and Zelenko are collaborating on a website designed to connect people with doctors. They have acted lawfully, Corsi added, but he plans to cooperate with the request and has handed over his communications.

Zelinsky is tasked now with investigating coronavirus-related crimes in the Maryland U.S. attorney's office, as part of a directive from Attorney General William Barr to prioritize such cases. The department already has charged a medley of fraudsters for peddling fake cures, selling personal protective equipment they didn't actually have or running more complicated Medicare reimbursement schemes, and officials say tips are coming in droves.

Gregory Rigano, a lawyer who said he is working with Zelenko, said in a brief telephone conversation Thursday night that they had not been contacted by federal prosecutors, and he was not aware of any possible law enforcement interest in Zelenko.

"It's not something I'm familiar with," Rigano said. "We're just saving people's lives that have coronavirus and getting rid of this virus from America as soon as possible."

In his YouTube video, Corsi displayed the email he inadvertently sent to Zelinsky. In it, he wrote that Zelenko had "an FDA approved randomized test of HCQ underway" -- a reference to hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug.

President Donald Trump has promoted the drug as a potential treatment for patients infected with covid-19, the sometimes lethal respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Last week the Food and Drug Administration, citing reports of "serious heart rhythm problems" associated with hydroxychloroquine, warned doctors against its use outside of a hospital or clinical trial.

By Corsi's account, Zelinsky went to a government website that lists approved clinical trials and found no reference to Zelenko.

After learning of the federal prosecutor's interest, Corsi said he asked Zelenko about whether he had an FDA-approved study -- as Corsi said Zelenko had told another physician at a training event. Zelenko, Corsi said, then suggested his study was approved instead by an internal hospital panel.

"I pointed out to Zelenko, 'But it's not registered as an FDA test, and you can't say it is,' " Corsi said Thursday on YouTube, adding he did not feel Zelenko was trying to defraud anyone, but rather did not understand what it meant to have an FDA-approved test.

"I did nothing wrong. Zelenko made a mistake. He's got no case. And we're following all the rules," Corsi said. He said he had turned over to Zelinsky emails and text messages between himself and Zelenko, as well as copies of his podcast and marketing materials for the website -- "everything he asked for."

Corsi's attorney, David Gray, confirmed his version of events.

It is unclear how seriously prosecutors are scrutinizing the matter; a Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

"I'm very concerned about the government intrusion here on our freedoms," Corsi said on his podcast. "I see the government demonizing a medicine ... this hydroxychloroquine, that's been around for 70 years, and is fully FDA approved for various illness."

Experts, including Trump's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have repeatedly cautioned that while there is some anecdotal evidence the drug shows promise, its efficacy must be validated through controlled scientific studies.

Trump aides say Zelenko has been in contact with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other officials.

Corsi said he was referred to Zelenko by another doctor also interested in covid-19 and hosted Zelenko for the first time on his podcast earlier this month.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.

