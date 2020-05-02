Filming set for Ghosts of the Ozarks

David Arquette and his wife, Hope native Christina McLarty Arquette, are planning to start production on their new film in Arkansas in June, according to a report by online news site "Deadline Hollywood."

While many Hollywood productions are shuttered due to covid-19 precautions, the couple, along with partner HCT.media, have converted a former factory in Trumann to film Ghosts of the Ozarks, "Deadline" reports.

"It's such a vast amount of space, we can build it so everyone can social-distance," Christina McLarty Arquette told the website.

The Arquettes say the crew and cast, which includes Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen and O Brother, Where Art Thou?), will be tested and have their temperatures taken regularly, "Deadline" reports. They will also be placed in quarantine before filming starts.

"We have everything in line," David Arquette said. "We have the ability to be able to still produce things with a reasonable expectation of social distancing, take everybody's temperature, and we have flexibility with quarantining people before they get there."

The film was written by Tara Perry and Bald Knob native Jordan Wayne Long of HCT.media. It will be directed by Long and Matt Glass and tells the story of a young doctor who travels to a remote Ozarks utopia in 1866.

State Desk on 05/02/2020