I-30 work to close lanes during May

Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require overnight lane closures on the interstate, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will work in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116) during overnight hours from Sunday through May 31, weather permitting. Crews will not work during the May 22-26 Memorial Day weekend.

Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to set barrier wall, restripe pavement and perform drainage work.

Traffic will be reduced to one open lane typically between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. each evening, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Metro on 05/02/2020