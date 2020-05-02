• Javier Hernandez, a Miami-based Drug Enforcement Administration agent, and an unnamed co-worker are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

• Pornsupa Hattayong, a 43-year-old hairstylist, overwhelmed by the response to her offer of free haircuts to bolster the morale of front-line medical workers at Bangkok hospitals, said she initially was almost too embarrassed to offer trims and cuts, thinking it was too trivial.

• Asmir Basim, a Manhattan building supervisor, said police were called after a man, cleaning out his dead mother's apartment, found a decomposed body in a duct-tape-sealed freezer that investigators believe had been there for more than a decade.

• Sagal Hussein, 25, of Howard, Wis., faces charges of chronic child neglect and hiding a corpse after the body of her 5-year-old son, who suffered from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was found in a duffel bag in her car months after he had died, prosecutors said.

• Toby Knifer, a police lieutenant in Thomasville, Ga., said 11 Georgia residents, including four youths, have been arrested and two more are being sought in the theft of 44 firearms from a sporting goods store in Tallahassee, Fla.

• Yap Lay Hong, a 102-year-old Singapore woman born during the Spanish flu pandemic, joined a handful of centenarians who have survived contracting covid-19 and has been discharged from a hospital and returned to an elder-care facility where 16 people became infected.

• Anthony Gibbs, a police sergeant in Guthrie, Okla., said a man in a pickup, who got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot, was arrested after he reached for a pistol and accidentally shot and wounded a female passenger before shooting the other man in the back.

• Navaraj Sharma, an administrator in Nepal's Rolpa District, said four children found an old explosive left over from the country's communist insurgency, which ended in 2006, and died when the device exploded as they played with it.

• Shawn Patrick Ellis won his appeal of a disorderly conduct conviction for waving his middle finger at a state trooper after the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the officer lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Ellis' vehicle.

