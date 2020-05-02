Late bloomer gets shot at big boys

Charlatan works out at Oaklawn in Hot Springs on Thursday. Unbeaten in both of his career starts, Charlatan is the morning-line favorite for today’s first division of the Arkansas Derby. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- The first of two divisions of the Grade I Arkansas Derby for 3-year-old horses is the 11th race on Oaklawn's 14-race card today.

Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is scheduled for 5:29 p.m.

The race was split to make room for 22 entrants, but two have been scratched from each division, including Shooters Shoot and Wrecking Crew from the first division.

While the second division appears packed with potential Kentucky Derby favorites, the first has a nearly untested late bloomer whose potential has ignited widespread curiosity.

Charlatan, a son of Speightstown from the California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, is undefeated in two career starts, both as a 3-year-old at Santa Anita Park. He broke his maiden in a 6-furlong race won in 1:08.85 on Feb. 16, then won against four other optional-claimers in a 1-mile race run in 1:36.24 on March 14.

Charlatan earned Beyer speed figures in those two races of 105 and 106, respectively. The latter is eight higher than any other horse in either division.

Efforts such as Charlatan's come at a physical price, and Baffert said eight weeks off since the last run was probably needed.

"He ran a big number, so it gave him a little extra time," Baffert said.

Charlatan is the even-money favorite on the morning line, but Baffert said he is concerned about his post position in the No. 1 stall.

"I hate the one-hole," Baffert said. "I never do like it. He's got to break. From the one-hole, you've got to use them up a little bit harder early, just like you would if you were on the outside."

Martin Garcia is listed at Charlatan's rider.

Gouverneur Morris, a son of Constitution from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, is the 9-2 second choice. He finished second in Keeneland's 1 1/16-mile Breeders' Futurity on Oct. 5, and was fourth in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on March 28. Both races offered Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

John Velazquez is set to ride Gouverneur Morris.

"He's had three good breezes since he ran in the Florida Derby, so we're happy with the progress he's made," Pletcher said. "This will be his third start off the layoff, and we're hoping for a good, honest pace. I think he's a horse that's looking to kind of settle and make a run. It was difficult to do that last time at Gulfstream, with the track being kind of speed favoring and not much pace in the race. Kind of had to chase them a little bit the whole way. I thought he finished with good interest. He's come back and done well since then, so we're looking forward to it."

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen trains two first-division entrants, led by Basin.

Basin won the Grade I, 7-furlong Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He finished third in Oaklawn's Grade II, 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes on March 14, and fourth in the 1 1/8-mile Oaklawn Stakes on April 11.

"We definitely haven't gotten the best of Basin yet this year," Asmussen said. "This is his third start off the layoff, so it's time to get it done. The weather looks good this weekend after catching off tracks in his other two races. There's certainly more there."

Charlatan has been overseen by Baffert's top assistant Jim Barnes since they arrived at Oaklawn earlier this week.

"He looks to be the real one," Barnes said. "Coming over to our stable, he was highly regarded, and we knew we were probably going to be working with something special. He looks to be the real one, but he's got to make the next step up. He ran against a lesser allowance division last time, and he's had to travel now to get in with the big guns. Hopefully, he should step up and move on."

Each division of the Arkansas Derby offers 170 points, with 100, 40, 20 and 10 going to first through fourth, respectively. Each purse is $500,000.

Arkansas Derby

FIRST DIVISION

Grade I, $500,000, 11/8 miles,

3-year-olds

PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS

1 Charlatan Garcia 1-1

2 My Friends Beer Cannon 20-1

3 Mo Mosa Carmouche 30-1

4 Gouverneur Morris Velazquez 9-2

5 Jungle Runner Baze 30-1

8 Anneau d’Or Hernandez 6-1

9 Winning Impression Leparoux 15-1

10 Crypto Cash Lanerie 20-1

11 Basin Santana 8-1

RICK LEE’S SELECTIONS

11 The Arkansas Derby. Grade I.

First division. Purse $500,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

CHARLATAN**** has earned big Beyer figures in winning both of his races by large margins, and he is likely to open an easy lead and keep going. GOUVERNEUR MORRIS closed his juvenile campaign with a second-place finish in the Grade I Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland, and he figures fit after a solid fourth-place finish in the Florida Derby. ANNEAU D’OR was beaten only a head in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita, and he has earned competitive Beyer figures and should rebound after a one-race experiment wearing blinkers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Charlatan Garcia Baffert 1-1

4 Gouverneur Morris Velazquez Pletcher 9-2

8 Anneau d’Or Hernandez Wright 6-1

11 Basin Santana Asmussen 8-1

10 Crypto Cash Lanerie McPeek 20-1

9 Winning Impression Leparoux Stewart 15-1

2 My Friends Beer Cannon O’Dwyer 20-1

3 Mo Mosa Carmouche Maker 30-1

5 Jungle Runner Baze Asmussen 30-1

Gouverneur Morris, with exercise rider Amelia Green aboard, takes for a workout at Oaklawn in Hot Springs on Thursday. Gouverneur Morris, who runs in the first division of the Arkansas Derby today, is 9-2 on the morning line. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

Sports on 05/02/2020