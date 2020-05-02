Man held in killing, burning of the body

Little Rock police arrested a man Friday on charges of felony murder, felony abuse of a corpse, felony domestic battery and two felony counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Johnson, 58, was arrested at an Arvest Bank building on 10206 Mabelvale Plaza Drive about 9:30 a.m. in southwest Little Rock in connection with a killing that involved a burned body found April 14, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. April 14 to a call about a woman who was shot in the hand at 7318 Twin Oaks Road in the Chicot area of southwest Little Rock. After officers arrived, they discovered the burned body of 53-year-old Karl Lewis.

Police said they identified Johnson as a suspect April 16.

Metro on 05/02/2020